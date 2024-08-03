AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 12-Month High at $189.91

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.91 and last traded at $188.33, with a volume of 451281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.71.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $334.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

