Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU) Stake Lowered by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Aimei Health Technology were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFJKU. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the fourth quarter worth $4,269,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the fourth quarter worth $3,835,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the fourth quarter worth $4,860,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the fourth quarter worth $4,535,000.

Aimei Health Technology Price Performance

Aimei Health Technology stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

