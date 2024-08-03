Algorand Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $39.91 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Algorand alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00038660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,767,209 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.