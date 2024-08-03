Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 75564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALKT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,905,734.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.