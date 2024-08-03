AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$33.72 and last traded at C$33.58, with a volume of 5779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.60.

AltaGas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.82. The company has a market cap of C$9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$796,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$796,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total value of C$458,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and sold 172,750 shares worth $5,257,062. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

