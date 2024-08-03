Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on August 30th

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $126.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

