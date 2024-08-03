Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $195.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.29.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

AAPL opened at $219.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 1,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

