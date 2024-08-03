Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 51,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 184,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,576,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 78,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 57,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.