Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $210.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.29.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $219.86 on Friday. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its position in Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

