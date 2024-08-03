Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.39, but opened at $78.98. Aptiv shares last traded at $76.26, with a volume of 402,024 shares.

Get Aptiv alerts:

The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aptiv from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.