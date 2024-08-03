Barclays Raises Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $32.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

PFE opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

