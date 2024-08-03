Barrington Research Increases Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $40.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Option Care Health by 48.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

