Barrington Research Raises Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $85.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

LRN opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01. Stride has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stride by 5,837.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stride by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Stride by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

