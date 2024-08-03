Belden (NYSE:BDC) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $99.81 and last traded at $99.28, with a volume of 65243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.

The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Belden by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Belden by 16.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Belden by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

