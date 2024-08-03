Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 135.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

