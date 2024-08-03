BMO Capital Markets Raises Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $78.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.58.

Masco Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,924,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

