BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.04 on Friday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.