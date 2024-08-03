Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,143,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $216.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.99 and a 1 year high of $216.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

