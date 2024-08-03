BTIG Research Trims Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Target Price to $187.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $232.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.60.

Penumbra Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Penumbra by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

