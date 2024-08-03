California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $88.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

