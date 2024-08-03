California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,631 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of First Horizon worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.