California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,778 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $106.56 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

