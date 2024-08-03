California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Unum Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 5,728.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 217,288 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Unum Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $53.88 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

