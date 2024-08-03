Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) fell 4.6% on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$81.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cameco traded as low as C$59.90 and last traded at C$59.92. 30,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,255,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.84.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCO. CIBC raised their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.67.
Read Our Latest Report on Cameco
Insider Activity at Cameco
Cameco Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.88.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current year.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.