Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) fell 4.6% on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$81.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cameco traded as low as C$59.90 and last traded at C$59.92. 30,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,255,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.84.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCO. CIBC raised their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.67.

In related news, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$142,576.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total value of C$3,558,000.00. Also, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$142,576.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,001 shares of company stock worth $14,642,885. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.88.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

