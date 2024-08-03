Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

Get Carvana alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Get Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $137.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. Carvana has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,537,096 shares of company stock valued at $307,151,139 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.