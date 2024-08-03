Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Announces Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWST opened at $105.46 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.19, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.