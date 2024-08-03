Castleark Management LLC Sells 4,962 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after buying an additional 1,472,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,412,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,778,000 after buying an additional 597,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

