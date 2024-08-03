CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.70-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.640-2.690 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBZ stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.93. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $86.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

