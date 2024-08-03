Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.550-13.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $293.6 billion-$293.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.7 billion. Cencora also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.55-$13.65 EPS.
Shares of COR stock opened at $247.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.85 and its 200-day moving average is $231.18. Cencora has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $247.66.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.00.
In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
