Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 27th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at C$24.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.94.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.03, for a total transaction of C$5,206,700.00. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.03, for a total transaction of C$5,206,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.23, for a total transaction of C$236,741.20. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $321,710 and sold 864,176 shares worth $22,697,316. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.08.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

