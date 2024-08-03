Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,730 shares of company stock worth $22,485,299. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.