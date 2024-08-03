Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $222.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $239.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.85 and its 200 day moving average is $228.43. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

