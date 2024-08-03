Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $419,000 Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.07% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8,113.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after buying an additional 437,452 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,841,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,466,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $8,484,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,788,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

AGZ opened at $110.14 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $110.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.71.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

