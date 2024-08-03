Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $529,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $630.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $588.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $404.72 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

