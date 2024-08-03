Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $546,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,495 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

