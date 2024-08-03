Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPC opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average is $146.50. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

