Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 86 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $21,137,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $7,085,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,757,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,911,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IJT stock opened at $132.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

