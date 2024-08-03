Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 2,961 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.29.

AME stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average is $172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

