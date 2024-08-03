Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 139.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Nucor were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Nucor by 86.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Nucor by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 3.0 %

NUE opened at $151.05 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.21.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

