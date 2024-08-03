Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 2,698 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

NYSE MO opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

