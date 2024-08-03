Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 321 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $402.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

