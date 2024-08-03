Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 43,777 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,777 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average is $127.98. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.03.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.