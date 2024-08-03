Comerica Bank Acquires 1,600 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Unum Group worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $590,489,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,734,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Unum Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Unum Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,521,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

