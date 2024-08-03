Comerica Bank Buys 219,001 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,001 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marqeta by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.78. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Stories

