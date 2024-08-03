Comerica Bank Buys 28,557 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG opened at $71.67 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $82.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.31%.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

