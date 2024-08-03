Comerica Bank Buys 4,541 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,599,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,152,000 after acquiring an additional 53,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Weatherford International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,730,000 after acquiring an additional 182,120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Weatherford International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,282,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after purchasing an additional 126,482 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

WFRD stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

