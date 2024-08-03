Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.44.

Clorox Trading Up 7.4 %

CLX opened at $144.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 382.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.