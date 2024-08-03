Comerica Bank Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, insider John W. Gamble, Jr. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Gamble, Jr. 1,350 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,238 shares of company stock worth $2,647,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFX opened at $284.82 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $287.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.