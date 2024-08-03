Comerica Bank Has $5.91 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

