Comerica Bank Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

